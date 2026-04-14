Big Bone Lick Discovery Days

Salt Festival at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site

Join us for a day of discovery at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site! On Saturday, June 13th from 11:00 A.M. to 2:00 P.M. there will be lots to explore including Ice Age fossils, settler life, birds of prey, atlatl throwing, environmental education, crafts, and much more. Food trucks will be available as well for lunch purchases. The discovery area will be located at the Bison Shelter. $5.00 per person, 5 and under FREE. All ages are welcome. This event is open to the public, no registration is required. Please contact claire.kolkmeyer@ky.gov for more information.

**Cash only at admission gate. Credit card payments can be made at the gift shop prior to entering the event.**

For more information call 859-384-3522 or visit parks.ky.gov