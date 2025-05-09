Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Named National Historic Landmark

to

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site 3380 Beaver Rd, Kentucky 41091

 Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Named National Historic Landmark

 Big Bone is one of only 16 US properties to have both a National Natural Landmark and a Natural Historic Landmark status!

Dedication Celebration May 9 at 10 am at the Bison Circle Shelter. 

For more information visit parks.ky.gov

Info

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site 3380 Beaver Rd, Kentucky 41091
Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
to
Google Calendar - Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Named National Historic Landmark - 2025-05-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Named National Historic Landmark - 2025-05-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Named National Historic Landmark - 2025-05-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Named National Historic Landmark - 2025-05-09 10:00:00 ical