Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Named National Historic Landmark
to
Big Bone Lick State Historic Site 3380 Beaver Rd, Kentucky 41091
Big Bone Lick State Historic Site Named National Historic Landmark
Big Bone is one of only 16 US properties to have both a National Natural Landmark and a Natural Historic Landmark status!
Dedication Celebration May 9 at 10 am at the Bison Circle Shelter.
For more information visit parks.ky.gov
Info
Big Bone Lick State Historic Site 3380 Beaver Rd, Kentucky 41091
Food & Drink, History, Kids & Family, Outdoor