Big Brims & Fancy Trims at Kentucky Derby Museum
Over 400 hat samples will be available along with the Kentucky Derby Museum 2018 hat collection, with no sample hat priced over $75.00 and many as low as $18.00!
Along with the beautiful Derby hats available, enjoy:
A complimentary & spirited beverage
Live music
Local boutiques & stylist
Meet & greet with Jenny Pfanenstiel of Formé Millinery, Official Milliner of the Kentucky Derby Museum!
Hors d'oeuvres
Free giveaways & much more!
NEW THIS YEAR – Men’s shopping area complete with signature bourbon tastings & cocktails
Feel free to bring your Derby outfit to find the perfect hat to match!
Tickets:
Early bird tickets for entry from 4:30 - 5:30 P.M. for best hat selection is $20 with limited availability
(*Early bird ticket holders can enter the Hat Sample area at 4:30 P.M.)
From 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. tickets are $10 or $5 for Museum Members
(*General admission & Museum Members that purchased the regular tickets can enter the Hat Sample area at 5:30 P.M.)
All ticket holders can come as early as 4:30 P.M. to sip complimentary beverages & nibble hors d'oeuvres while visiting the vendor pop-up shops!
For more information visit derbymuseum.org