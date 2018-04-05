Big Brims & Fancy Trims at Kentucky Derby Museum

Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208

Big Brims & Fancy Trims at Kentucky Derby Museum

Over 400 hat samples will be available along with the Kentucky Derby Museum 2018 hat collection, with no sample hat priced over $75.00 and many as low as $18.00!

Along with the beautiful Derby hats available, enjoy:

A complimentary & spirited beverage

Live music

Local boutiques & stylist

Meet & greet with Jenny Pfanenstiel of Formé Millinery, Official Milliner of the Kentucky Derby Museum! 

Hors d'oeuvres

Free giveaways & much more!

NEW THIS YEAR – Men’s shopping area complete with signature bourbon tastings & cocktails

Feel free to bring your Derby outfit to find the perfect hat to match!

Tickets:

Early bird tickets for entry from 4:30 - 5:30 P.M. for best hat selection is $20 with limited availability

(*Early bird ticket holders can enter the Hat Sample area at 4:30 P.M.)

From 5:30 - 7:30 P.M. tickets are $10 or $5 for Museum Members

(*General admission & Museum Members that purchased the regular tickets can enter the Hat Sample area at 5:30 P.M.)

All ticket holders can come as early as 4:30 P.M. to sip complimentary beverages & nibble hors d'oeuvres while visiting the vendor pop-up shops!

For more information visit derbymuseum.org

Info
Kentucky Derby Museum 704 Central Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
