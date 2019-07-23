Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music Documentary Screening

KET invites guests to attend one of several free preview screenings of its new bluegrass documentary Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Music, which are scheduled for across the state this summer.

Preview events will be held in the following cities:

· Owensboro: July 13 from 7-9 pm CDT, Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum

· Paducah: July 14 from 3-5:30 pm CDT, Maiden Alley Cinema

· Lexington: July 16 from 7-9 pm EST, Kentucky Theatre

· Morehead: July 18 from 7-9:30 pm EST, Morehead Conference Center

· Murray: July 23 from 7-9:30 pm CDT, Murray State University, Curris Center Theater

· Louisville: July 30 from 7-9:30 pm EST, Kentucky Country Day Theater

· Prestonsburg: Aug. 1 from 7-9:30 EST, Mountain Arts Center

Admission to the screenings is free. Reservations can be made online at KET.org/events.

Narrated by actor and bluegrass enthusiast Ed Helms, Big Family: The Story of Bluegrass Musicprovides a comprehensive look at bluegrass music – what it is, key musicians who have shaped its sounds, and its worldwide appeal. The documentary premieres Friday, Aug. 30 at 9/8 pm on KET and will be carried by PBS stations nationwide.

At the heart of the two-hour film is the music itself, as recordings and performance footage showcase and celebrate the genre’s unique sound. More than 50 musicians appear in the film, including Alison Brown, Dale Ann Bradley, Sam Bush, JD Crowe, Bela Fleck, Laurie Lewis, Del McCoury, Bobby Osborne, Ricky Skaggs, Chris Thile, and many more.

For more information visit KET.org/bigfamily