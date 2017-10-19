Big Fish at Woodford Theatre

Woodford Theatre 235 Beasley Road, Versailles, Kentucky

  Based on the celebrated novel by Daniel Wallace and the acclaimed film directed by Tim Burton, Big Fish centers on Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman who lives life to its fullest… and then some! Edward’s incredible, larger-than-life stories thrill everyone around him – most of all, his devoted wife Sandra. But their son Will, about to have a child of his own, is determined to find the truth behind his father’s epic tales. Overflowing with heart, humor and spectacular stagecraft, Big Fish is an extraordinary new Broadway musical that reminds us why we love going to the theatre – for an experience that’s richer, funnier and BIGGER than life itself.

October 6-8    |    October 13-15    |    October 19-22

$22 Adults  |  $15 Students

Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm | Sundays at 2pm |

NEW! Thursday performances before the last weekend only 7:30 pm

For more information visit woodfordtheatre.com

859.873.0648
