Big Game Bash at The Sports & Social Club

Root for your team (or just watch the commercials) on 50 HD TVs with full audio at The Sports & Social Club's Big Game Bash! Specials include $12 buckets of beer and half-priced wings. Reserve your table today by calling (502) 568-1400.

For more information call (502) 568-1400 or visit thesportsandsocialclub.com