Big Hats, Bow Ties and Bourbon at Woodford Reserve

A Kentucky Bourbon Affair Event

Thursday, June 6, 2019

6:30 pm – 10:00 pm

$210.00/person

If there’s one thing we know in Kentucky, it’s fast horses and smooth Bourbon. Celebrate both as we pay homage to Woodford Reserve’s long-standing relationship with the Kentucky Derby, becoming the presenting sponsor of the event in 2018.

We encourage guests to dress in your Derby finest – hats, bow ties and seersucker – during this exclusive evening at the Woodford Reserve Distillery.

Your experience will begin with a tour of Godolphin’s Gainsborough Farm. Afterwards, you will be whisked to the Woodford Reserve Distillery for a beautiful farm-to-table dinner featuring Kentucky’s finest ingredients. You’ll sip Woodford Reserve Mint Juleps and learn about the commonalities between our fine Bourbon and champion horses in this area.

As a gift to you, each guest will receive our commemorative 2019 Woodford Reserve Distiller’s Select Derby Bottle. We look forward to having you join us at our historic site for an unforgettable evening celebrating the best of Kentucky at the Woodford Reserve Distillery!

Please note – all guests attending this event must use group transportation to the event in order to be included in the horse farm tour. Private vehicles are prohibited on the farm tour. Thank you for your understanding.

For more information call (859) 879-1812 or visit woodfordreserve.com/events/