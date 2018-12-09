Bill Engvall at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Bill Engvall at the Carson Center

 Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country.  Bill starred in, and executive produced, the TBS sitcom The Bill Engvall Show. He was part of the enormously successful Blue Collar Comedy concert films, which sold over nine million units and received a Grammy nomination. He also starred on the WB’s hit sketch comedy show Blue Collar TV and in several solo specials for Comedy Central. In 2012 he reunited with Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy on the Them Idiots Whirled Tour, which aired as a special on CMT.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
