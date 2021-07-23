Bill Engvall at the Paramount Arts Center

Bill Engvall is a Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling recording artist and one of the top comedians in the country. He was recently awarded “Casino Comedian” of the year at the 2019 Casino Entertainment Awards in Las Vegas, NV. He is currently on tour and since 2016, Bill has hosted a weekly podcast “My 2 Cents” with PodcastOne which offers his funny, thought-provoking and unique perspective on just about everything. Bill’s latest comedy special “Just Sell Him For Parts” is currently available on VUDU streaming service.

For more information call (606) 324-0007 or visit paramountartscenter.com