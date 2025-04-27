Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

 The legendary Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band are coming to SKyPAC on April 27th with special guests Chris Blue, Ladye Love Smith, Gene McDonald & Kevin Williams!

For more information call  270.904.1880  or visit theskypac.com

