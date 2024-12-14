Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry Christmas at Mountain Arts Center

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

 Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry returns for the annual Christmas run of shows! The cast and crew will bring an all new show stocked full of your favorite Christmas classics, old and new. You never know what type of surprises and twists they will bring! As always the Kentucky Opry Jr. Pros will open the show!

Check website for show dates and times. 

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

