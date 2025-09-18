× Expand Photo provided 2025/26 Season KY Monthly & KY Living - 2 The Boxmasters - Pepper Tree Hill

Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters at Glema Mahr Center for the Arts

Following the release of their new album, “Pepper Tree Hill,” The Boxmasters are bringing their tour by the same name to the Glema Center! Since their formation in 2006, the band has recorded an impressive and diverse catalogue of music honoring their wide array of influences, most notably the rock and roll of the 1960’s. As a touring band, The Boxmasters have cultivated an enthusiastic fanbase across the United States, Canada, and beyond.

For more information call (270) 821-2787 or visit glemacenter.org