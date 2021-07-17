Billy Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry at Mountain Arts Center

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

 • Showtime: 7:00pm

The first of the six shows will be on Saturday June 19, 2021 @ 7:00pm (the others will be on June 25 & 26, and July 10, 17 & 24).

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

Concerts & Live Music
