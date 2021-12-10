Billy Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry at Mountain Arts Center
Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Billy Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry at Mountain Arts Center
Looking for an exciting evening of family entertainment this Christmas season? Look no further!!
The Mountain Arts Center presents Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry with shows running for several nights! Catch them on the following dates : December 10-12 and December 17-18, 2021
For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com
