Billy Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry at Mountain Arts Center

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Looking for an exciting evening of family entertainment this Christmas season? Look no further!!

The Mountain Arts Center presents Billie Jean Osborne’s Kentucky Opry with shows running for several nights! Catch them on the following dates : December 10-12 and December 17-18, 2021

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

Concerts & Live Music
