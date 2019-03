Billy Jean Osborne's Kentucky Opry at Mountain Arts Center

• Showtime: 7:00pm

• Tickets: Adult $16.00 • Senior(65+) $14.00 • Group(10+) $12.00

Sat Jun 15, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Jun 22, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Jun 29, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Jul 6, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Jul 13, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Jul 20, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Jul 27, 2019 | 7:00PM

Sat Aug 3, 2019 | 7:00PM - Bluegrass Night

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com