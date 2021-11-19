Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band present The Songs of John Prine at Lexington Opera House

Billy Prine and the Prine Time Band present The Songs of John Prine, with special guest Jason Wilber, at The Lexington Opera House Friday, November 19th.

Billy Prine, the younger brother of John Prine, formed and led his first bar band in Chicago at the tender age of twelve. Growing up in such a rich musical city allowed Billy to develop his unique style of American roots music and absorb a myriad of influences firsthand by seeing Buck Owens and the Buckaroos, The Rolling Stones and Chicago’s innumerable blues legends such as Howlin’ Wolf, Paul Butterfield, Muddy Waters, Michael Bloomfield, and many more.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com