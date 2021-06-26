Birding Walk at Bernheim Forest

Birding Walk Series:

During quarantine, many families and individuals discovered the joy of birding in their backyards and neighborhoods. Bernheim is an ideal place to learn how to bird or to hone newly acquired birding skills and is providing several birding programs this season.

Birding Walk – Birding Secrets from Passionate Birders on Saturday, June 26, from 8:30- 10:30 a.m.

All programs are conducted outside and will include a hike, so please dress accordingly.

The cost is $8 for Bernheim members and $10 for non-members.

Registration and payment are due by 4 p.m. on the day before the start of the program. Call (502) 955-8512 or visit Bernheim.org to register. Participants should dress for the weather and wear shoes they don’t mind getting earthy. Space is limited for safety, so register early. Social distancing and masks are required. Pets are not allowed.

