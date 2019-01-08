Bits & Pieces - a Retrospective Exhibit

1857 Hotel 210 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Kentucky 42001

Char Downs is an American artist living and working at Pinecone Art Studio. She relocated from the San Francisco Bay area fourteen years ago as part of the artist relocation program. Two-dimensional work was her focus prior to moving to Kentucky. Her work has been shown in the Pacific Rim, including Japan, Australia, Saipan and Hawaii. She has also held exhibitions in Europe and many places in the US.

Downs latest exhibition is called Bits & Pieces - a Retrospective and is on display at the 1857 Hotel in Paducah, located at 210 Kentucky Ave. The show runs through April 6.

For more information visit the1857hotels.com

1857 Hotel 210 Kentucky Ave., Paducah, Kentucky 42001
