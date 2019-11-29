× Expand Patti Owen, photographer Conference Center holiday tree.

Black Friday Sale at Rough River Dam

Find KY Crafted, Ky Proud and many local Artists work at the Gift Shop located in the Lodge at Rough River Dam State Resort Park this November 29. Shop between 8am and 6 pm for holiday gifts and decor pieces. Discounts being offered on holiday items, clothing and jewelry. Enjoy a delicious meal while taking in the beautiful scenery of Rough River Lake in the Grayson's Landing Restaurant.

For more information call (270) 257-2311 or visit parks.ky.gov