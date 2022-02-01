× Expand Kentucky Gateway Museum Center The Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

Black History Exhibit at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center

February is Black History Month, so stop by and learn about African-American history in the Mason County area. Located on the border between the North and South, the history is full of stories of the Underground Railroad, slavery, and more. The exhibit runs the entire month of February, and the museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10am-4pm.

For more information call (606) 564-5865 or visit kygmc.org