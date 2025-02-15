× Expand Carnegie Center Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative Black History in Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts

Black History In Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts

A meaningful and important event featuring an outstanding roster of poets - Devine Carama, Deidra White, Dorian Hairston, and Yolantha Harrison-Pace - with musical guest Regina Mickens.

Saturday February 15th, 7:30pm

Leeds Center for the Arts

37 N Main St, Winchester, KY 40391-2605

859-744-6437

FREE

For more information call 859-744-6437 or visit leedscenter.org