to
Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391
Carnegie Center Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative
Black History In Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts
A meaningful and important event featuring an outstanding roster of poets - Devine Carama, Deidra White, Dorian Hairston, and Yolantha Harrison-Pace - with musical guest Regina Mickens.
Saturday February 15th, 7:30pm
859-744-6437
FREE
For more information call 859-744-6437 or visit leedscenter.org