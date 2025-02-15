Black History In Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts

to

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391

Black History In Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts

A meaningful and important event featuring an outstanding roster of poets - Devine Carama, Deidra White, Dorian Hairston, and Yolantha Harrison-Pace - with musical guest Regina Mickens.

Saturday February 15th, 7:30pm

Leeds Center for the Arts

37 N Main St, Winchester, KY 40391-2605

859-744-6437

FREE

For more information call 859-744-6437 or visit leedscenter.org

Info

Leeds Center for the Arts 37 North Main Street, Winchester, Kentucky 40391
Education & Learning, Talks & Readings
859-744-6437
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Black History In Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2025-02-15 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Black History In Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2025-02-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Black History In Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2025-02-15 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Black History In Poetry at Leeds Center for the Arts - 2025-02-15 19:30:00 ical