Black History Month Program: Civil Rights Leaders and Justice for All

Bennie Ivory of Louisville, former Courier Journal executive editor and The Clarion-Ledger managing editor; Jefferson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tom Wine, and other panelists. The discussion will include an overview of the work of an Ivory-led investigative team in Mississippi that led to the re-indictment of white supremacist Byron De La Beckwith in the 1963 murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers 26 years earlier; De La Beckwith was convicted in 1994.

The UofL College of Arts and Sciences’ international, diversity and engagement programs office is offering the free, public forums in partnership with the Yearlings at the civic club’s 4309 W. Broadway location. The series, part of the Signature Partnership Initiative, seeks to bring faculty and the public together to share expertise, discuss issues and forge common bonds.

The events run 4-6 p.m. on Sundays from September through April.

Established in 1951, the Yearlings Club Inc. includes representatives from corporate, government and private organizations. The club is devoted to promoting civic responsibility, community service and leadership development.

For more information, contact Clest Lanier at 502-852-3042 or cvlani01@louisville.edu.