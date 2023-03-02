Black History Month at EKU Exploring the Black Heritage

The Center for Inclusive Excellence and Global Engagement and the Division of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Student Life at Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) welcomes the convening and connection of community with several events to celebrate Black History Month.

“Black History Month is a time for reflection and appreciation of the contributions to American culture and history by the Black and African American community. Together with opportunities to educate, we must reclaim our past to understand how and why we came to exist today,” said Ron Jackson, director of EKU’s Center for Inclusive Excellence and Global Engagement.

Events to celebrate Black History Month at EKU include:

Chautauqua Lecture Series featuring Dr. William Turner, author of “The Harlan Renaissance” - 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, Whitlock Building-O’Donnell Auditorium

Critical Conversation Series: Exploring the Black Heritage - 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Monday, Feb. 13, CIEGE-Powell 013

Coffee House Poetry Night featuring guest poets Ephraim Nehemiah, Brotha Ash and Kimelle Ash - 6:30-8:30 p.m., Thursday, March 2, CIEGE-Powell 013

More events are included on the full schedule available here. Many are free and open to the public. EKU is committed to diversity and inclusion for all students, faculty and staff. EKU continues to create opportunities to learn and appreciate one another through Black History Month and throughout the year to celebrate inclusion and diversity.

For more information call 859-582-9260 or visit media.eku.edu/