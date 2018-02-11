Black History: The Art of Protest through Cultural Expression

The University of Louisville-Yearlings Club spring forum series will open with discussion of food deserts and access to healthy options and later explore issues related to Black History Month and Women’s History Month.

The events run 4-6 p.m. monthly on Sundays from September through April. The first 2018 forums are:

Jan. 21 – “Food Deserts: Causes, Consequences and Solutions.” Panelists will include Priscilla McCutcheon, UofL assistant professor of Pan-African studies and geography; Cassia Herron, research manager for UofL’s Cooperative Consortium for Transdisciplinary Social Justice Research; and Theresa Zawacki, senior policy adviser to Louisville Forward.

Feb. 11 -- “Black History Month Program: The Art of Protest through Cultural Expression.” UofL faculty panelists will include Baron Kelly, head of acting; Johnnie Jones, African American Theater Program director; and Michael Brandon McCormack, Pan-African studies assistant professor.

March 18 – “Women’s History Month: Salute to Women in Leadership.”

Established in 1951, the Yearlings Club Inc. includes representatives from corporate, government and private organizations. The club is devoted to promoting civic responsibility, community service and leadership development.

For more information, contact Clest Lanier at 502-852-3042 or cvlani01@louisville.edu.