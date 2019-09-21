Black Jacket Symphony Performing Eagles’ Hotel California

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Black Jacket Symphony Performing Eagles’ Hotel California at Lexington Opera House

The Black Jacket Symphony returns to the Lexington Opera House to perform Eagles’ Hotel California on September 21st! 

​The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience by recreating classic albums in a live performance setting with a first class lighting and video production. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians specifically selected for each album. With no sonic detail being overlooked, the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album. Following the album and a brief intermission, the Black Jacket Symphony returns to the stage to perform a collection of greatest hits by the evening's artist.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507
