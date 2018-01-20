Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV

to Google Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV - 2018-01-20 20:00:00

Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV

The Black Jacket Symphony offers a unique concert experience through recreating classic albums in a live performance setting. A selected album is performed in its entirety by a group of handpicked musicians specifically selected for each album, with no sonic detail being overlooked--the musicians do whatever it takes to musically reproduce the album.

The performance is separated into two sets. The first set features the album being recreated as a true symphonic piece. The second set, which features a selection of the album artist's "greatest hits," opens in full contrast to the first set with an incredible light display and the symphony being much more laid back. The tone is set very quickly that the show will feature the high level of musicianship of the act being covered and will also be accompanied by all the bells and whistles of a major rock and roll show.

For more information visit lexingtonoperahouse.com

Info
Lexington Opera House 401 West Short Street , Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV - 2018-01-20 20:00:00 iCalendar - Black Jacket Symphony Performs Led Zeppelin IV - 2018-01-20 20:00:00

Tags

In This Issue

In This Issue...

Buy Now...

Online Extras

Events Calendar

Friday

October 13, 2017

Saturday

October 14, 2017

Sunday

October 15, 2017

Monday

October 16, 2017

Tuesday

October 17, 2017

Wednesday

October 18, 2017

Thursday

October 19, 2017

Submit Yours