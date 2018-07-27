Black Lens: Summer Film Series at the Lyric Theatre

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Black Lens: Summer Film Series at the Lyric Theatre

The Lyric is pleased to announce their Black Lens: Summer Film Series. From June 1 to July 27, every Friday at 7:00 p.m., the Lyric will be showcasing a film that is free and open to the public. This particular film series celebrates the fourth African-American Academy Award Winner, Forest Whitaker. Whitaker is a testament to the slow-growth presence of diversity in Hollywood. 

Continuing in the 6-year tradition of the Lyric Summer Film Series, Black Lens seeks to celebrate and honor the monumental achievements in black cinema over the years. This celebration dually honors The Lyric's storied legacy as a movie house and its roots in the Lexington community.

For more information visit lexingtonlyric.com

Lyric Theatre and Cultural Arts Center 300 East Third Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
