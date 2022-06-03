Black Mountain Jamboree at Hidden Ridge

Hidden Ridge Camping 122 Cedar Lane Farm, Monticello, Kentucky 42633

Black Mountain Jamboree at Hidden Ridge 

Join us June 3rd and 4th at Hidden Ridge Camping for 2 days of music and magic in the woods!

There are still tickets available for our Farm to Table Dinner Experience Thursday, June 2nd. Catered by BlackSoil: Our Better Nature, get yourself in the right headspace for the weekend ahead! Join us Thursday for an evening of delicious food and drinks under the stars. Meet new people, check out Hidden Ridge and just relax! Menu includes: Roasted Chicken, Beef Short Ribs, Black Soil KY Summer Salad, Smashed Garlic Potatoes, Black Soil Vegetable Medley, Chef’s Choice Dessert, and Beer & Wine are included. Tickets must be purchased by May 20th. Ticket options include Dinner Only or Dinner + Camping tickets. Gates open at 5 PM. Dinner is at 7 PM.

For more information call  (859) 428-8667  or visit hiddenridgecamping.com

