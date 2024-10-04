Black Mountain Jamboree at Hidden Ridge

Join us at Hidden Ridge Camping for 2 days of music and magic in the woods!

Enjoy a curated lineup of rising Americana, rock and country acts, hiking trails to the lake and all the fresh air and stars you can stand. Boutique - Unique - Family-Friendly

Held on one of Lake Cumberland's (literally) hidden gems, Hidden Ridge Camping, you will have access to 53 acres of beautiful woods with hiking trails to the lake, 2 stages featuring 14 bands on Friday and Saturday, food trucks, cold beverages, and the region's most enchanting artisan vendors.

You can camp with us all weekend or just come for music Friday or Saturday (though we recommend both!). Tickets can be purchased at the door, but you'll get the best price if you purchase in advance!

Come join us for a weekend of music, community, good vibes and starry skies! Live music is better in the woods!

For more information call (859) 428-8667 or visit hiddenridgecamping.com