Black Violin - Full Circle Tour at The Carson Center
to
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
×
Black Violin - Full Circle Tour at The Carson Center
Step into Black Violin’s Full Circle Tour, where GRAMMY-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus redefine the possibilities of music by merging classical depth with hip-hop’s pulse.
For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/
Info
The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003
Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance