Black Violin - Full Circle Tour at The Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Step into Black Violin’s Full Circle Tour, where GRAMMY-nominated duo Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus redefine the possibilities of music by merging classical depth with hip-hop’s pulse.

For more information, please call 270.450.4444 or visit thecarsoncenter.org/

Concerts & Live Music, Theater & Dance
270.450.4444
