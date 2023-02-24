Black Violin at SKyPAC

Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101

  The dynamic duo of Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus combine their Classical music training and love of hip-hop in a high energy show that will electrify SKyPAC.  From Bach to Beyonce, Black Violin shows anything is possible.

For more information call  270-904-1880  or visit theskypac.com

Concerts & Live Music
270-904-1880
