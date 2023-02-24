Black Violin at SKyPAC
Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SkyPAC) 601 College Street, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101
The dynamic duo of Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus combine their Classical music training and love of hip-hop in a high energy show that will electrify SKyPAC. From Bach to Beyonce, Black Violin shows anything is possible.
For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com
Info
Concerts & Live Music