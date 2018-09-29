Blacksmith’s Weekend at Fort Boonesborough

“Touched by the Fire” – Blacksmith’s Weekend - 9/29/2018 to 9/30/2018 – Charcoal burn event begins 9/23 - See and learn about an ancient craft kept alive even to this day! During the preceding week, Interpreters will once again present another Charcoal Burn: a weeklong 24/7 project. If you have any interest in Blacksmithing, particularly as it was in the 18th century, we invite you to come to the Fort during this event. If you would like to volunteer to assist in the Charcoal Burn, please let me know at bill.farmer@ky.gov. Merchants and Traders welcome. This event is free with regular paid admission to the fort.

In addition to the reconstructed fort, the park also has a campground, hiking trails, mini-golf, picnic shelters and a gift shop. Fort Boonesborough is located near Richmond. From Interstate 75, take Exit 95 to KY 627. On Interstate 64, exit at Winchester to KY 627.

For more information call 859-527-3131 or visit fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org