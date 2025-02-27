Blake Shelton “Friends & Heroes” Tour at Rupp Arena

Country music superstar and proud ambassador Blake Shelton is set to hit the road next year with his “Friends & Heroes” Tour 2025. The tour features performances by genre heroes Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, and Trace Adkins plus very special guest Emily Ann Roberts, and will be starting its run in Lexington, KY at Rupp Arena on Thursday, February 27.

For more information, please call (859) 233-4567 or visit rupparena.com