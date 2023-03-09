Blake Shelton at KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza, Louisville, Kentucky 40202

Blake Shelton at KFC Yum! Center

Superstar entertainer Blake Shelton will return to the road in 2023 for his headlining Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, kicking off on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, NE. Set to join the lineup is breakout star Carly Pearce and rising artist Jackson Dean. 

For more information call 502.690-9000 visit kfcyumcenter.com

Info

Kids & Family
