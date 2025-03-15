Blarney Bash Obstacle Fun Run in Crestwood

× Expand Oldham County Parks and Recreation Blarney Bash Obstacle Fun Run

Fee $55 per person after February 15.

Come on out to Wendell Moore Park on March 15th beginning at 10 am to run in our first race in the special race series of the year in an obstacle course though inflatables on St Patrick’s Day weekend! Enjoy 5 bounce house obstacles, some of your favorite (clean) mud run obstacles, and the return of the duck hunt pools in our 2 mile course. Food truck and beer will be available for purchase. Ages 10+ are welcome to come out and have a bouncing good time, while 10-17year olds must be accompanied by a paying adult. Registration required.

Run Sign-up https://runsignup.com/blarneybashobstaclefunrun.

For more information call (502) 225-0655 or visit touroldham.com/calendar