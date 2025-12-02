Blessings in a Backpack “Pack the Sack” Fundraiser

× Expand Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter Untitled design - 1 Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter Pack the Sack

Blessings in a Backpack Louisville Chapter, which helps feed local school-age children on weekends, will host its Eleventh Annual Pack the Sack event to benefit Louisville students on Saturday, March 7, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Olmsted.

The night will include world-class food from award-winning Louisville chefs: James Moran, executive chef of Bob’s Steak & Chop House; Dallas McGarity, chef and owner of The Fat Lamb; and Jackie Joseph of JJ Bakes & Co.

The organization aims to raise $165,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships and auction purchases, where proceeds will help provide weekend bags of food to JCPS students in Louisville – kids who might otherwise go up to 65 hours without enough to eat between school lunch on Friday and breakfast on Monday morning.

Throughout the evening, attendees will be able to mix and mingle with the chefs, bid on live and silent auctions, and participate in additional fundraising games, including a bourbon pull. Pack the Sack will include an open bar offering craft cocktails, compliments of Heaven Hill, and craft beer provided by Atrium Brewing.

Tickets are now on sale, with early-bird pricing available through Sunday, January 4. Early-bird pricing is $175 (saving $50) for individual tickets and $1,750 (saving $250) for a table of 10, with each $175 ticket feeding one child every weekend for an entire school year.

For more information visit louisville.blessingsinabackpack.org/gva_event/pack-the-sack-26/