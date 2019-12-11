Blind Boys of Alabama Christmas Show

The Blind Boys of Alabama are recognized worldwide as living legends of gospel music. Celebrated by National Endowment for the Arts and the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences with Lifetime Achievement Awards, inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and winners of five Grammy Awards, they have attained the highest levels of achievement in a career that spans over 70 years. Ticketed: $46-36 based on seating location and $20 for UK students/faculty/staff. Tickets available at Singletary Center ticket office at 859-257-4929 or www.scfatickets.com .

7:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11, Singletary Center for the Arts

For more information email whitney.hale@uky.edu or call 859-257-8716