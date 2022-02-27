Blippi The Musical at the Carson Center

The Carson Center 100 Kentucky Avenue, Paducah, Kentucky 42003

Blippi The Musical at the Carson Center

  Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement, and amazing music!  Children, ages 2 to 7 years old, across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi!  His charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons delight children and adults alike.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or  visit thecarsoncenter.org

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
270-908-2037
