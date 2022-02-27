Blippi The Musical at the Carson Center

Blippi The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement, and amazing music! Children, ages 2 to 7 years old, across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi! His charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons delight children and adults alike.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org