Blippi: The Musical at the SkyPAC

Blippi: The Musical brings the energetic and loveable character Blippi off the screen and onto the stage with world-class production, audience engagement, and amazing music. Children from the ages of 2 to 7 years old across the world have quickly taken a liking to Blippi’s charismatic personality and innovative teaching lessons! In the Live show, they will continue to learn about the world around them while singing and dancing along with this one-of-a-kind show.

For more information call 270-904-1880 or visit theskypac.com