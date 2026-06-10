Blithe Spirit at Shelby County Community Theatre

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Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065

Blithe Spirit at Shelby County Community Theatre

May 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 2027

Delight in the supernatural comedy of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, a sparkling tale of mischief from beyond the grave. When novelist Charles Condomine invites an eccentric medium to conduct a séance, he gets far more than he bargained for, summoning the spirited ghost of his late wife. As the living and the dearly departed collide, chaos, jealousy, and razor-sharp wit ensue. Effervescent and irresistibly funny, Blithe Spirit is a theatrical treat that proves love, laughter, and a little trouble can linger long after life ends.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/

Info

Shelby County Theatre
Shelby County Community Theatre 801 Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky 40065
Theater & Dance
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