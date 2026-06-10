Blithe Spirit at Shelby County Community Theatre

May 14, 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 2027

Delight in the supernatural comedy of Noël Coward’s Blithe Spirit, a sparkling tale of mischief from beyond the grave. When novelist Charles Condomine invites an eccentric medium to conduct a séance, he gets far more than he bargained for, summoning the spirited ghost of his late wife. As the living and the dearly departed collide, chaos, jealousy, and razor-sharp wit ensue. Effervescent and irresistibly funny, Blithe Spirit is a theatrical treat that proves love, laughter, and a little trouble can linger long after life ends.

For more information, please visit shelbytheatre.org/