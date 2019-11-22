Blood Speaks: Poetry Slam and Open Mic at The Carnegie Center

Join the Carnegie Center for the second gathering of Blood Speaks, a free, all ages poetry slam and open mic, and vie for cash prizes. Blood Speaks is hosted by JC McPherson in conjunction with the Carnegie Center. The Carnegie Center is excited to feature local poet Tina Andry at Blood Speaks this year.

Each poet in the slam will have three minutes to perform one poem of their own construction. No props, costumes, or musical accompaniment are allowed. Each poem will be scored by a panel of five judges, which will be chosen from the audience. The top slam prize is $100, and second place gets $50.

Bring a poem, a friend, or both for the kick-off of Blood Speaks, a bimonthly poetry slam!

Free

For more information call (859) 254-4175 or visit Carnegiecenterlex.org