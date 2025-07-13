× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Blooms & Bubbly: Flower Arranging with a Twist

Blooms & Bubbly: Flower Arranging with a Twist at Yew Dell

$60-$70 per person. Includes all workshop supplies. You supply dried flowers.

Our April session quickly sold out, so we are adding two dates for the summer! What better way to spend a Sunday afternoon than sipping a mimosa, enjoying a few snacks, and playing with flowers? Join Yew Dell staff member Jill Tinius for this delightful offering. Jill will share pro tips on selecting, prepping, and arranging and then she’ll guide you through crafting your own arrangement to take home. Using cuts right out of the garden, you’ll use some of Jill’s favorite summer flowers to craft your own masterpiece to take home. Ticketing fees include all supplies.

Note that this workshop is repeated on two dates: July 13 and August 24. You are selecting July 13 with this ticket. Each date requires a separate ticket.

For more, please call (502) 241-4788 or visit touroldham.com/calendar