Lily & Leaf Bridal Boutique Blossoms, Brews & Besties

Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf

$45 per person.

Join Lily and Leaf for a fun afternoon with your best friends enjoying charcuterie, tea, paint your own flower vase, build an arrangement from fresh florals, get linked by a local permanent jeweler and more!

Tickets at square.link/u/gzyx1Lmc

For more information call (502) 938-7239 or visit touroldham.com/calendar