Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf
to
Lily & Leaf Bridal Boutique 203 E Washington St. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
×
Lily & Leaf Bridal Boutique
Blossoms, Brews & Besties
Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf
$45 per person.
Join Lily and Leaf for a fun afternoon with your best friends enjoying charcuterie, tea, paint your own flower vase, build an arrangement from fresh florals, get linked by a local permanent jeweler and more!
Tickets at square.link/u/gzyx1Lmc
For more information call (502) 938-7239 or visit touroldham.com/calendar
Info
Lily & Leaf Bridal Boutique 203 E Washington St. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Food & Drink, Parents, Vacation & Holiday