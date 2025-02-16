Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf

to

Lily & Leaf Bridal Boutique 203 E Washington St. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf

$45 per person.

Join Lily and Leaf for a fun afternoon with your best friends enjoying charcuterie, tea, paint your own flower vase, build an arrangement from fresh florals, get linked by a local permanent jeweler and more!

Tickets at square.link/u/gzyx1Lmc

For more information call (502) 938-7239 or visit touroldham.com/calendar

Info

Lily & Leaf Bridal Boutique 203 E Washington St. , La Grange, Kentucky 40031
Food & Drink, Parents, Vacation & Holiday
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf - 2025-02-16 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf - 2025-02-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf - 2025-02-16 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blossoms, Brews & Besties at Lily & Leaf - 2025-02-16 13:00:00 ical