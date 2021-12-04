Blue Öyster Cult at The Brown Theatre

Since 1972, Blue Öyster Cult has been traveling the world bringing their unique take on rock music with them. The band was founded in the late '60s with members Eric Bloom, Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser, Allen Lanier and rhythm section brothers Joe Bouchard and Albert Bouchard.

With more than 25 million records sold, Blue Öyster Cult lyrics combine horror films and science fiction with their expansive vocal harmonies, layered guitar attacks and contagious hooks. Their 1974 gold-certified album “Secret Treaties” created their foundation on FM radio and the band was consecrated as rock headliners worldwide with their 1975 double-live album “On Your Feet or On your Knees”, 1976 platinum certified album “Agents of Fortune” and the 1978 platinum live “Some Enchanted Evening”.

With relentless touring, Blue Öyster Cult grew their fanbase and scored their biggest hits with "(Don't Fear) The Reaper" and "Burnin' For You", both quintessential rock songs that remain popular today. Now nearing their fifth decade, Blue Öyster Cult is still "On Tour Forever," playing shows to sold-out crowds in the United States and abroad.

