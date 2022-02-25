Blue Highway at Mountain Arts Center

to

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653

Blue Highway at Mountain Arts Center

The band that has collected 28 IBMA awards, 6SPBGMA awards, one DOVE award and three Grammy Nominations will be coming this side of Easter Kentucky!

Watch them live at The Mountain Arts Center on February 25, 2022 at 7:30pm

For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com

Info

Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Concerts & Live Music
to
Google Calendar - Blue Highway at Mountain Arts Center - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blue Highway at Mountain Arts Center - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blue Highway at Mountain Arts Center - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blue Highway at Mountain Arts Center - 2022-02-25 19:00:00 ical