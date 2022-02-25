Blue Highway at Mountain Arts Center
to
Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Blue Highway at Mountain Arts Center
The band that has collected 28 IBMA awards, 6SPBGMA awards, one DOVE award and three Grammy Nominations will be coming this side of Easter Kentucky!
Watch them live at The Mountain Arts Center on February 25, 2022 at 7:30pm
For more information call (606) 886-2623 or visit macarts.com
Info
Mountain Arts Center 50 Hal Rogers Drive , Prestonsburg, Kentucky 41653
Concerts & Live Music