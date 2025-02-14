Blue Licks Battle Field Deadly Valentine Murder Mystery
Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311
A 1950's show, A Dance With Death takes place at a high school sock hop and there's a prom king and queen vote! Guests will enjoy a great buffet style meal then become members of the cast to uncover the murderer! Cash bar will be available!
For more information call (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org
