Blue Licks Battle Field Deadly Valentine Murder Mystery

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311

A 1950's show, A Dance With Death takes place at a high school sock hop and there's a prom king and queen vote! Guests will enjoy a great buffet style meal then become members of the cast to uncover the murderer! Cash bar will be available!

For more information call  (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org

