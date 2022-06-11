Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game- 1869

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311

Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game- 1869

PLAY BALL!  The Bluegrass Barron's vs The Georgetown Gentlemen

Mark your calendar now for Saturday June 11th as we travel back in time to the year 1869 with a double-header of base ball at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park. Vintage Base Ball will take the field with a special celebration of America's past time starting at noon.  Special evening showing of the movie The Sandlot

For more information call  (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org

Crafts, Kids & Family
