Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game- 1869

PLAY BALL! The Bluegrass Barron's vs The Georgetown Gentlemen

Mark your calendar now for Saturday June 11th as we travel back in time to the year 1869 with a double-header of base ball at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park. Vintage Base Ball will take the field with a special celebration of America's past time starting at noon. Special evening showing of the movie The Sandlot

For more information call (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org