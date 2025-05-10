Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game

to

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311

Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game 

PLAY BALL!  The Bluegrass Barron's vs The Georgetown Gentlemen

Mark your calendar now for Saturday May 10th as we travel back in time  with a double-header of base ball at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park. Vintage Base Ball will take the field with a special celebration of America's past time starting at noon.  Special evening showing of the movie The Sandlot

For more information call  (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org

Info

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311
Crafts, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game - 2025-05-10 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game - 2025-05-10 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game - 2025-05-10 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game - 2025-05-10 12:00:00 ical