Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game
to
Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park 10299 Maysville Road, Carlisle, Kentucky 40311
PLAY BALL! The Bluegrass Barron's vs The Georgetown Gentlemen
Mark your calendar now for Saturday May 10th as we travel back in time with a double-header of base ball at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park. Vintage Base Ball will take the field with a special celebration of America's past time starting at noon. Special evening showing of the movie The Sandlot
For more information call (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org