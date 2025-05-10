Blue Licks Battle Field Vintage Base Ball Game

PLAY BALL! The Bluegrass Barron's vs The Georgetown Gentlemen

Mark your calendar now for Saturday May 10th as we travel back in time with a double-header of base ball at Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park. Vintage Base Ball will take the field with a special celebration of America's past time starting at noon. Special evening showing of the movie The Sandlot

For more information call (859) 289-5507 or visit battleofbluelicks.org