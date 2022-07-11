Blue Man Group at the Carson Center

It’s everything you know and love about BLUE MAN GROUP—signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity, and quirky comedy—the men are still blue but the rest is all new! Featuring pulsing, original music, custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction, and hilarious absurdity, join the Blue Men in a joyful experience that unites audiences of all ages.

For more information call 270-908-2037 or visit thecarsoncenter.org