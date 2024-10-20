× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Bluebird Box Building – In-Person

Bluebird Box Building at Yew Dell Gardens

$15 - $25 per person.

Philip Tamplin, from the Kentucky Bluebird Society, leads participants through the steps of building a bluebird box while sharing the importance of supporting and protecting bluebirds. You’ll learn about their nesting seasons, and how our actions help their survival. Afterwards, plan to take a walk around Yew Dell to help Philip “clean out” the bird boxes he has previously placed in our gardens to prepare them for the next season. You will take the bird box you made home with you. Workshop is geared to adult/child pairs, and space is limited to eight pairs.

